BRIEF-Credit Agricole Egypt FY consol profit rises
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago
June 29 Fit Inc :
* Says its delay in submitting of securities report for FY ended March 2016 and will submit the securities report on July 31, instead of July 29 if received approval
DUBAI, Feb 5 Positive economic data helped to support Saudi Arabia's stock market in early trade on Sunday while a fourth-quarter earnings miss by Industries Qatar dampened trading in Doha.
* Union National Bank Egypt applies for listing of issued and paid-up capital increase to EGP 1.34 billion from EGP 1.27 billion Source: (http://bit.ly/2jOhcLA)