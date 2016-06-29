CORRECTED-BRIEF-Qiagen Q4 adjusted eps $0.15
* Qiagen reaffirms full-year 2017 outlook for 6-7 pct CER sales growth
June 29 Techno Medica Co Ltd :
* Says it has received the approval to extend the deadline of submitting the annual report for fiscal year ended March 31, 2016 to July 29, instead of June 30
* FILES TO SAY IT RAISED $19 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING FROM A TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT OF $27.3 MILLION - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jZTBpO)
NEW YORK, Feb 1 The U.S. government on Wednesday proposed an increase of 0.25 percent on average in payments to health insurers who offer Medicare Advantage insurance, which provides health benefits to more than 18 million elderly or disabled people.