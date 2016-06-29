BRIEF-Credit Agricole Egypt FY consol profit rises
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago
Jun 29 (Reuters) Sia Reit, Inc. EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Feb 28, 2017 Feb 28, 2017 LATEST PRIOR FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 2.94 2.88 Net 812 mln 773 mln Div 10,820 yen 10,300 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3290.T
DUBAI, Feb 5 Positive economic data helped to support Saudi Arabia's stock market in early trade on Sunday while a fourth-quarter earnings miss by Industries Qatar dampened trading in Doha.
* Union National Bank Egypt applies for listing of issued and paid-up capital increase to EGP 1.34 billion from EGP 1.27 billion Source: (http://bit.ly/2jOhcLA) Further company coverage: