June 29 Rafael Microelectronics :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$3 per share (T$67,394,700 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 15

* Last date before book closure July 18 with book closure period from July 19 to July 23

* Record date July 23

* Payment date Aug. 12

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4f7y

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)