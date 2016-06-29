June 29 Shandong New Beiyang Information Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it completed issuance of 31.5 million shares, at 11.27 yuan per share, via private placement

* Says it raised 354.9 million yuan in total

* Says the plan of share issuance disclosed on May 8, 2015

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/rJcST6

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)