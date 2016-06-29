UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 29 Hotel Royal Chihpen :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$38,861,658 in total for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 21
* Last date before book closure July 24 with book closure period from July 25 to July 29
* Record date July 29
* Payment date Aug. 12
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4f9G
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources