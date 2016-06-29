June 29 Ningbo Donly Co Ltd :

* Says a Shenzhen-based storage company increased stake in the company to 18.4 percent, up from 0 percent, through private placement

* Says Song Jilong with persons acting in concert's stake in the company is diluted to 32.5 percent, down from 41.6 percent

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/uGA4NN; goo.gl/jb3OlO

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)