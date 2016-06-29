UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 29 Ningbo Donly Co Ltd :
* Says a Shenzhen-based storage company increased stake in the company to 18.4 percent, up from 0 percent, through private placement
* Says Song Jilong with persons acting in concert's stake in the company is diluted to 32.5 percent, down from 41.6 percent
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/uGA4NN; goo.gl/jb3OlO
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources