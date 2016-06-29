June 29 HannStar Board :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.2 per share (T$90,087,236 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 18

* Last date before book closure July 19 with book closure period from July 20 to July 24

* Record date July 24

* Payment date Aug. 19

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4fBK

