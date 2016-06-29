BRIEF-Ellex Medical Lasers H2 FY17 total revenue to be higher compared to H1 FY17
* Total revenue in second half of FY17 to be substantially higher that first half of FY17
June 29 Tasly Pharmaceutical
* Says it plans to boost Hong Kong unit's capital by $15 million
* Says Hong Kong unit plans to subscribe convertible bonds issued by South Korea's Genexine inc for $15 million
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/298qUDU
* Qtrly revenue of $734.4 million increased 5.6%, or 6.3% in constant currency terms
* Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc - Co and Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Ltd. entered into amendment to license agreement, dated April 30, 2009