June 29 Yuanta Financial Holdings :

* Says it will pay div of T$4,325,817,894 in total

* Ex-dividend date July 15

* Last date before book closure July 18 with book closure period from July 19 to July 23

* Record date July 23 and payment date on Aug. 10

Source text in Chinese:985.so/4fKX

