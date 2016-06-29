June 29 Materials Analysis Technology :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$137,139,471 in total for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 14

* Last date before book closure July 15 with book closure period from July 16 to July 20

* Record date July 20

* Payment date Aug. 5

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4fTa

