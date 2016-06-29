SINGAPORE, June 29 China's building materials supplier BBMG Corp plans to sell stakes in 31 cement-related units valued at 15.5 billion yuan ($2.3 billion) to Jidong Cement as part of Beijing's plans to consolidate the sector.

As part of the overall company restructuring, Tangshan Jidong Cement Co Ltd will eventually become a unit of BBMG as the government tries to get rid of smaller and inefficient players in various sectors, such as cement, glass and steel.

In May, China's cabinet said it would put 60 percent of its cement and glass capacity in the hands of the biggest 10 firms by 2020 to reduce a supply glut through mergers and acquisitions.

"The asset restructuring is conducive to resolving excess regional production capacity," BBMG, China's second largest cement producer by market value, said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Wednesday.

In a separate statement, Jidong Cement said it aimed to raise up to 3 billion yuan in a private placement of shares to help fund the stake acquisitions. ($1 = 6.6425 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore and Meg Shen in Hong Kong; Editing by Alexander Smith)