SINGAPORE, June 29 China's building materials
supplier BBMG Corp plans to sell stakes in
31 cement-related units valued at 15.5 billion yuan ($2.3
billion) to Jidong Cement as part of Beijing's plans
to consolidate the sector.
As part of the overall company restructuring, Tangshan
Jidong Cement Co Ltd will eventually become a unit of BBMG as
the government tries to get rid of smaller and inefficient
players in various sectors, such as cement, glass and steel.
In May, China's cabinet said it would put 60 percent of its
cement and glass capacity in the hands of the biggest 10 firms
by 2020 to reduce a supply glut through mergers and
acquisitions.
"The asset restructuring is conducive to resolving excess
regional production capacity," BBMG, China's second largest
cement producer by market value, said in a filing to the Hong
Kong stock exchange on Wednesday.
In a separate statement, Jidong Cement said it aimed to
raise up to 3 billion yuan in a private placement of shares to
help fund the stake acquisitions.
($1 = 6.6425 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore and Meg Shen in Hong
Kong; Editing by Alexander Smith)