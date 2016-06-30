June 30 WIDWIN NETWORKS Corp :

* Says 600 mln won worth of its 11th bonds with warrants have been exercised into 305,032 shares of the company at 1,967 won per share on June 29

* Says 400 mln won worth of its 12th bonds with warrants have been exercised into 323,886 shares of the company at 1,235 won per share on June 29

* Listing date of July 11 for all the new shares

Source text in Korean: me2.do/G1eEwfYT

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)