Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 30 Colopl Inc :
* Says the co acquired 1.3 million shares of Eighting Co Ltd through a takeover bid from May 19 to June 29
* Says acquisition price at 758 yen per share
* Says payment date on July 6
* Says the co will hold 92.5 percent stake in Eighting Co Ltd, up from 68.2 percent, after the acquisition
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/jvtWB8; goo.gl/t4XXVS
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)