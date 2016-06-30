BRIEF-Community Healthcare Trust sets quarterly dividend of $0.3875 per share
* Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated Announces Increased Fourth Quarter Dividend
June 30 Jiangsu Lianhuan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.:
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.6 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 3 new share for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on July 5 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 6 and the dividend will be paid on July 6
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/IM3SZBPB
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Bristol-Myers Squibb receives FDA approval for Opdivo (Nivolumab) in previously treated locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma, a type of bladder cancer
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 Republicans in Congress struggled on Thursday with their efforts to dismantle Obamacare, with conservatives urging haste while some lawmakers said the task had become more of a repair job than the repeal of the U.S. healthcare law promised by President Donald Trump's administration.