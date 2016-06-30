RPT-UPDATE 1-Mongolian citizens offer cash, jewellery, horses to pay off gov't debt
* Development Bank of Mongolia's $580 mln of bonds due in March
June 30 Black Peony Group Co., Ltd.:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.82 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of July 6
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 7 and the dividend will be paid on July 7
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GKGTIfX9
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Development Bank of Mongolia's $580 mln of bonds due in March
* Requests trading halt as co is seeking clarity on the DENR pronouncement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarifies on news article posted in Businessworld Online on Feb. 2