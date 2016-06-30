June 30 Shanxi CY Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.5 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute two new shares for every 10 shares for 2015, to shareholders of record on June 7

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 8 and the dividend will be paid on June 8

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FUUmP16j

