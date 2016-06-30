BRIEF-Global Ferronickel requests trading halt as co is seeking clarity on DENR pronouncement
* Requests trading halt as co is seeking clarity on the DENR pronouncement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 30 GLP J-REIT :
* Says it signed a commitment line agreement of 6 billion yen on June 30
* Says the commitment period from July 1 to June 30, 2017
Source text in Japanese: 985.so/4jAX
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Requests trading halt as co is seeking clarity on the DENR pronouncement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarifies on news article posted in Businessworld Online on Feb. 2
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst and investor quotes, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Feb 2 Investors hurled the most cash at U.S.-based stock funds since the U.S. presidential election during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, restoring bets on a continuing rally even as it seemed to fade. U.S.-based equity funds took in $13.8 billion during the week through Feb. 1, the biggest haul since the week immediately following Donald