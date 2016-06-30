June 30 TSI Holdings :

* Says its wholly owned apparel unit TSIGS will set up a JV in Tokyo with CGKK, which is engaged in headwear, footwear and eyewear business, on July 1

* Says new JV is engaged in headwear, footwear and eyewear business of CGKK's brand

Source text in Japanese:985.so/4jDG

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)