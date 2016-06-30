June 30 Founding Construction Development :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$135,667,790 in total for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$135,667,790 in total

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date July 14

* Last date before book closure July 15 with book closure period from July 16 to July 20

* Record date July 20

* Payment date Aug. 9

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4jEe

