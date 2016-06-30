BRIEF-Philippine Bank of Communications clarifies on news article posted in Businessworld Online
* Clarifies on news article posted in Businessworld Online on Feb. 2
June 30 Founding Construction Development :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$135,667,790 in total for 2015
* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$135,667,790 in total
* Ex-dividend and ex-right date July 14
* Last date before book closure July 15 with book closure period from July 16 to July 20
* Record date July 20
* Payment date Aug. 9
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4jEe
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Clarifies on news article posted in Businessworld Online on Feb. 2
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst and investor quotes, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Feb 2 Investors hurled the most cash at U.S.-based stock funds since the U.S. presidential election during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, restoring bets on a continuing rally even as it seemed to fade. U.S.-based equity funds took in $13.8 billion during the week through Feb. 1, the biggest haul since the week immediately following Donald
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON Feb 2 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick quit President Donald Trump's business advisory group on Thursday amid mounting pressure from activists and employees who oppose the administration's immigration policies.