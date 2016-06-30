June 30 Samsung Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:

* Says it will raise 39.47 billion won via rights issue of common shares

* Says employee stock ownership association's preferred right to purchase the new shares at an allocation rate of 20 pct on Aug. 22

* Shareholders of record on July 19 will have rights to purchase 0.23474341 rights share for each share held during Aug. 22 to Aug. 23

* Listing date of Sept. 9 for the new shares

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FyM8QDMW

