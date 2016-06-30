June 30 Citizen Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says it announced postpone in selling i clear system products and notes conveyance machinery products related business in its Tokyo-based unit SILVER DENKEN CO., LTD. to Japan Cash Machine Co Ltd

* Says selling date is not determined yet

* Says previous plan disclosed on March 30

