June 30 IBKS No.3 Special Purpose Acquisition Co:

* Says it will merge with Uracle, Inc, which is mainly engaged in mobile software business

* Says merger ratio of 1 : 6.6080000 between the co and Uracle

* Says 26.6 million new shares will be issued for the merger

* Says expected merger effective date of Nov. 14 and registered date of Nov. 25

* Uracle will be dissolved after the merger

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/F7tXH8cC

(Beijing Headline News)