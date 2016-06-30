June 30 Hikari Tsushin Inc :

* Says result of takeover bid offered by Hikari Tsushin for shares of Water Direct Corp, for 513 yen per share

* Says Hikari Tsushin's voting rights in Water Direct to increase to 36.96 percent from 16.95 percent via take over bid offering

* Says settlement starts on July 6

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/dIlrWY

