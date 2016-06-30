June 30 GuangYuYuan Chinese Herbal Medicine Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 H1 will be 21 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 771,700 yuan

* Comments that market development and cost control are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/sL8Z6F

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)