June 30 Shanghai Kai Kai Industry :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.025 yuan per share (before tax) to A shareholders of record on July 5 and $0.003806 per share (before tax) to B shareholders of record on July 8 for 2015

* Says its shares will be traded ex-dividend on July 6 and the dividend will be paid to A shareholder on July 6 and to B shareholder on July 20

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4kmS

