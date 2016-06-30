June 30 Dr Peng Telecom and Media Group :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on July 6 for 2015

* Says its shares will be traded ex-dividend on July 7 and the dividend will be paid on July 7

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4knj

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)