June 30 Jean :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.045 per share (T$8,957,055 in total) for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$0.03 per share (T$5,971,360 in total)

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date July 28

* Last date before book closure July 29 with book closure period from July 30 to Aug. 3

* Record date Aug. 3

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4ktM

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)