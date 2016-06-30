Madoff victims' recovery tops $9.7 billion with new payout
Feb 2 Bernard Madoff's victims will soon recoup another $252 million from the trustee unwinding the swindler's firm, boosting their total recovery to $9.72 billion.
June 30 Gumsung Tech Co., Ltd.:
* Says the application for bankruptcy dismissed by creditor with Suwon District Court on June 30
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/77w3qT
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday has declined to enforce bankruptcy proceedings against two subsidiaries of debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA , a person who had access to the court's document said.
Feb 2 Struggling British sportswear retailer Sports Direct is in talks to bid for Eastern Outfitters LLC, the parent of U.S. discount chain Bob's Stores and outdoor retailer Eastern Mountain Sports, people familiar with the matter said.