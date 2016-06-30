June 30 Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd

* Says board approves unit GAC Business to issue up to 1.4 billion yuan ($210.78 million) medium-term notes, up to 2.0 billion yuan commercial paper

* Says board approves unit GAC Component to issue up to 1.8 billion yuan medium-term notes, up to 1.5 billion yuan commercial paper

* Says board approves JV on SUV project with investment 379.7 million yuan

* Says board approves unit on vehicle projects with investment 589.8 million yuan

