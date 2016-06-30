June 30 Answer Technology :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2.3 per share (T$141,659,535 in total) for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$0.20000015 per share (T$12,318,230 in total)

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date July 18

* Last date before book closure July 19 with book closure period from July 20 to July 24

* Record date July 24

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4mpW

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)