June 30 YeaShin International Development :

* Says it adjusts conversion price of 5th series domestic secured convertible corporate bonds to T$17.94 from T$19.61

* Says it adjusts conversion price of 6th and 6th series domestic secured convertible corporate bonds to T$13.45 from T$14.7

* Says effective from July 20

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4mur

