July 1 Nissan Motor Co Ltd :

* Says it repurchased 26 million shares for 27.16 billion yen in total in June

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 26

* Says accumulatively repurchased 130 million shares for 134.86 billion yen in total as of June 30

