July 1 Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings Inc :

* Says it repurchased 981,000 shares for 483.6 million yen in total in June

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 22

* Says accumulatively repurchased 981,000 shares for 483.6 million yen in total as of June 30

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/2tqtm3

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)