BRIEF-Axovant sciences announces $55.0 mln venture debt financing from Hercules Capital
July 1 Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings Inc :
* Says it repurchased 981,000 shares for 483.6 million yen in total in June
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 22
* Says accumulatively repurchased 981,000 shares for 483.6 million yen in total as of June 30
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/2tqtm3
* Credit Analysis and Research Ltd - dec quarter net profit 451.6 million rupees versus profit 268.1 million rupees year ago
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 U.S. President Donald Trump will sign executive orders on Friday to review the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reforms and halt a Labor Department rule designed to curb potential conflicts among brokers who give retirement advice, according to a senior White House official.