July 1 HKS co Ltd :

* Says it repurchased 13,000 shares for 11.9 million yen in total in June

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 17

* Says accumulatively repurchased 38,000 shares for 32.2 million yen in total as of June 30

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/CHaKU9

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)