July 1 Guangdong Biolight Meditech Co., Ltd. :

* Says its wholly-owned unit will acquire 40 percent stake in Tianjin ever-trust medical equipment development co., Ltd

* Says transaction amount is 39.6 million yuan

* Says the co and unit will be holding a combined of 100 percent stake in Tianjin ever-trust medical equipment development after the transaction

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5HYKMdUi

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)