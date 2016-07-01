BRIEF-Allergan board member Michael Gallagher to retire
* Allergan provides board and annual shareholder meeting updates
July 1 Guangdong Biolight Meditech Co., Ltd. :
* Says its wholly-owned unit will acquire 40 percent stake in Tianjin ever-trust medical equipment development co., Ltd
* Says transaction amount is 39.6 million yuan
* Says the co and unit will be holding a combined of 100 percent stake in Tianjin ever-trust medical equipment development after the transaction
* Asterias Biotherapeutics extends the expiration date of certain warrants and provides update on cash position
* Novartis india ltd - dec quarter net profit 130.3 million rupees