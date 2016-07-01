BRIEF-Allergan board member Michael Gallagher to retire
* Allergan provides board and annual shareholder meeting updates
July 1 Guangdong Biolight Meditech Co., Ltd.
* Says it plans to acquire 60 percent stake in a Changzhou-based medical device firm from two individuals
* Says transaction price is 60 million yuan
* Asterias Biotherapeutics extends the expiration date of certain warrants and provides update on cash position
* Novartis india ltd - dec quarter net profit 130.3 million rupees