BRIEF-Allergan board member Michael Gallagher to retire
* Allergan provides board and annual shareholder meeting updates
July 1 Kaken Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it appointed ARK MEIJI AUDIT & Co. as auditor, effective July 1
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/o6g2RR
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Allergan provides board and annual shareholder meeting updates
* Asterias Biotherapeutics extends the expiration date of certain warrants and provides update on cash position
* Novartis india ltd - dec quarter net profit 130.3 million rupees