BRIEF-Allergan board member Michael Gallagher to retire
* Allergan provides board and annual shareholder meeting updates
July 1 Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Says it plans to acquire 25 percent stake in Frontage laboratories Suzhou-based unit from individual Zhu Jianguo
* Says transaction price is 10 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FcRx1W90
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Asterias Biotherapeutics extends the expiration date of certain warrants and provides update on cash position
* Novartis india ltd - dec quarter net profit 130.3 million rupees