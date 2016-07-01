July 1 Shanghai Beite Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Says it completes the issue of 21 million A shares at 35.02 yuan per share, for 736.3 million yuan via private placement

* Says top shareholder Jin Kun's stake decreases to 43 percent from 51.2 percent

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GuQUB3up

