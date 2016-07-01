July 1 EZconn :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$3 per share (T$198,000,000 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 21

* Last date before book closure July 23 with book closure period from July 24 to July 28

* Record date July 28

* Payment date Aug. 18

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4nwR

