BRIEF-Allergan board member Michael Gallagher to retire
* Allergan provides board and annual shareholder meeting updates
July 1 Bionime :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2 per share for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 28
* Last date before book closure July 29 with book closure period from July 30 to Aug. 3
* Record date Aug. 3
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4nya
* Asterias Biotherapeutics extends the expiration date of certain warrants and provides update on cash position
* Novartis india ltd - dec quarter net profit 130.3 million rupees