July 1 Samebest :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.5 per share (T$8,822,500 in total) for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$3 per share (T$52,935,000 in total)

* Ex-dividend date July 15

* Last date before book closure July 18 with book closure period from July 19 to July 23

* Record date July 23

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4nzT

