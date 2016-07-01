UPDATE 2-Philippines scraps communist truce, Duterte tells troops 'be ready to fight'
* Military, defence ministry launch scathing criticism (Recasts, adds details throughout)
July 1 Samebest :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.5 per share (T$8,822,500 in total) for 2015
* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$3 per share (T$52,935,000 in total)
* Ex-dividend date July 15
* Last date before book closure July 18 with book closure period from July 19 to July 23
* Record date July 23
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4nzT
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Military, defence ministry launch scathing criticism (Recasts, adds details throughout)
Feb 3 Eleven people have been arrested outside New York University during a heated protest against a conservative comedian who gave a speech at the school, police said on Friday.
KADEY, Cameroon, Feb 3 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - In an innovative push to combat illegal logging and the corruption that enables it, community volunteers in Cameroon are being trained to use smartphones to take geo-tagged images of freshly cut stumps and relay the information to the authorities.