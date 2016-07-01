July 1 DSK Co., Ltd.:

* Says it will buy 1.1 million shares of Pro-Tox Inc. via private placement, for 8.25 billion won

* Says it will hold 52.61 percent stake (3.3 million shares) in Pro-Tox

Source text in Korean: me2.do/IxX86RGF

