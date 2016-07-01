BRIEF-Allergan board member Michael Gallagher to retire
* Allergan provides board and annual shareholder meeting updates
July 1 Unicon Optical :
* Says it will issue 20 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$10 per share
* Says 2,068,000 shares of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees and the existing shareholders are eligible to purchase 200 shares for every 1,000 shares they hold
* Says the proceeds will be used to enrich operating funds
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4nTz
* Asterias Biotherapeutics extends the expiration date of certain warrants and provides update on cash position
* Novartis india ltd - dec quarter net profit 130.3 million rupees