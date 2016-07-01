BRIEF-Asterias Biotherapeutics extends expiration date of certain warrants
* Asterias Biotherapeutics extends the expiration date of certain warrants and provides update on cash position
July 1 Beijing Science Sun Pharmaceutical Co., LTD.:
* Says it shareholder, Beijing-based aerospace industry investment fund decreased 3.33 percent stake (8 million shares) in the co, to hold 3.42 percent down from 6.75 percent
* Novartis india ltd - dec quarter net profit 130.3 million rupees
* Immunovaccine appoints seasoned financial executive Pierre Labbe as CFO