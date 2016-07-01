BRIEF-Asterias Biotherapeutics extends expiration date of certain warrants
* Asterias Biotherapeutics extends the expiration date of certain warrants and provides update on cash position
July 1 Hainan Honz Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd:
* Says a pharmaceutical unit's GMP certificate withdrawn by Beijing Food and Drug Administration Bureau, due to unit violated Good Manufacturing Practice related regulations
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xWbj8zes
Further company Coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Asterias Biotherapeutics extends the expiration date of certain warrants and provides update on cash position
* Novartis india ltd - dec quarter net profit 130.3 million rupees
* Immunovaccine appoints seasoned financial executive Pierre Labbe as CFO