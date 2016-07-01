July 1 Fujio Food System Co Ltd :

* Says it repurchased 77,800 shares for 192.4 million yen in total from June 1 to June 30

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 26

* Says it repurchased 134,800 shares for 333.7 million yen in total as of June 30

