UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 1 Fujio Food System Co Ltd :
* Says it repurchased 77,800 shares for 192.4 million yen in total from June 1 to June 30
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 26
* Says it repurchased 134,800 shares for 333.7 million yen in total as of June 30
Source text in Japanese:
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources