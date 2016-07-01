July 1 Nichirei Corp :

* Says it repurchased 2,638,000 shares for 2.42 billion yen in total from June 1 to June 30

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on March 1

* Says it repurchased 7,052,000 shares for 6.55 billion yen in total as of June 30

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/41iLpx

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)