Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 1 NEC :
* Says it will sell 44,100 common shares of JV Lenovo NEC Holdings B.V., on July 28
* Says the JV was set up with Lenovo Group Limited, in 2011
* Says it will take newly issued 42,700 subordinated stock(with voting rights) of the JV, and to hold 33.4 percent voting rights (4,900 shares), down from 49 percent (49,000 shares), after transaction
Source text in Japanese:985.so/4pac
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)