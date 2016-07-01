July 1 NEC :

* Says it will sell 44,100 common shares of JV Lenovo NEC Holdings B.V., on July 28

* Says the JV was set up with Lenovo Group Limited, in 2011

* Says it will take newly issued 42,700 subordinated stock(with voting rights) of the JV, and to hold 33.4 percent voting rights (4,900 shares), down from 49 percent (49,000 shares), after transaction

Source text in Japanese:985.so/4pac

